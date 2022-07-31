Assembly polls in December, predicts HDK

Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in December, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed here on Saturday.

“Situation at present indicates that Assembly polls will be held in December. The party has already begun preparations in 134 Assembly constituencies, where we have strong base,” he told reporters.

Kumaraswamy stated that JD(S) legislature party deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur would finalise candidates for Assembly segments in Bidar. The selection process would be over in another 10 days.