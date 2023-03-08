Assembly session debates will be available in digitised format soon

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly secretariat will soon release the digitised format of the debates held in the Legislative Assembly sessions.

Currently the live/web telecast of the session is available for public and the secretariat is uploading the details of the questions asked by each of the members and the replies provided by the concerned ministers for the same.

However, going a step forward, the secretariat is digitising the debates where one can get the debate held on any particular issue just by typing that word. For example, if anyone wants to watch the debates on farmers' issue, they just have to type the word 'Farmer' and they will get all the details, clippings of the debates, on that subject.

Despite the live telecast of the legislature sessions, as many as 1.10 lakh public witnessed the same in person, in the last three years. This number was 19,000 during the winter session held at Belagavi in December 2022.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said, "Public is developing interest in the legislative sessions and the number of people who witnessed the Assembly sessions in the last three years is an example for that."

200 bills in 167 days

Kageri mentioned that during his tenure as speaker, as many as 200 bills were passed in the 167 days of the Assembly session, held. "The copies of the bills were circulated to the members much before and I had allowed every member to participate in the debate and to express their views," he said.

He even opined that the Legislative Assembly secretariat/speakers' office too needs financial autonomy. "There is no provision even to re-appropriate the funds and I have submitted a suggestion regarding this seeking financial autonomy to the speaker's office," Kageri stated.

Confirming his willingness to contest the 2023 Assembly elections Kageri said that he will concentrate on election-related works at his constituency.