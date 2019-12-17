Asst director of agriculture held in bribery case

DHNS
DHNS, Bagepalli (Chikkaballapur),
  • Dec 17 2019, 22:15pm ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2019, 00:05am ist
The Anti-corruption Bureau sleuths on Tuesday caught Assistant Director, Agriculture, Chandrashekar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to clear bills for drip irrigation works.

The officer had sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Laxminarasimha a drip irrigation systems agent to clear 15 bills worth Rs 16,94,020. He had received the first installment of Rs 50,000 earlier.

On Tuesday, the ACB officials, led by DySP K S Venkatesh, trapped the assistant director when he was accepting remaining amount of Rs 50,000 near National College in the town. The ACB has taken the assistant director into their custody.

