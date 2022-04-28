Asst prof exam: invigilator went out, didn't return for 1 hr, says candidate

The exam for the posts of assistant professor held month is getting murkier.

A candidate who had taken the exam in Kalaburagi district has alleged that all the rules at the exam centre were “violated”.

The candidate filed a complaint with the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner after the local police allegedly told him to route it through the deputy commissioner.

According to the candidate, while the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had specified a strict dress code for the exam barring students from wearing any ornaments, many candidates violated the rule.

“There was no frisking at the exam centre. There may have been some candidates who carried Bluetooth and other hidden devices into the exam centre,” the candidate said.

The exam centre was also overcrowded with as many as 120 students stuffed in one room, according to the candidate.

“Examinees were sitting less than one foot apart. At one point, the invigilator went out of the exam hall and didn’t return for one hour. There was rampant malpractice during this time,” he added.

The candidate has asked for an inquiry and cancellation of the declaration of the results.

He also asked for checking the CCTV footage of Government Girls’ PU College of March 15 and that of MS Irani PU College of March 12 and 13.

