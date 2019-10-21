Atal zoological park will get a full-fledged zoo in Nov

This Rajyotsava day, a full-fledged zoo will be thrown open to the public at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park at Bilikallu Reserve Forest near Kamalapur in the taluk.

The zoological park, spread over 149.5 hectares, already boasts of Indira Priyadarshini Deer Park and a tiger and lion safari. Both deer park and safari have been thrown open for the public viewing.

Several animals, including crocs and hyena, have been shifted to the zoological park from Bellary mini zoo. More animal species - leopard, bear, turtle, fox and langur among others - would be shifted in a week's time.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sonal Vrishni told DH, "The process to shift all animals from Bellary mini zoo to Vajpayee zoological park will be completed in a week. Separate space/enclosures have already been identified for the animals at the zoological park."

We have decided to send a proposal to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka to bring Saras crane and wolves from Mysuru Zoo. Necessary arrangements will be made to shift them to the zoological park after the competent authority gives its approval, she said.

The zoological park will make vehicle arrangement for the tiger and lion safari. After the safari, the visitors will be dropped at the zoo so that they can have a glimpse of animal species walking around. Civic amenities including drinking water and toilet facilities have been made for the visitors at the zoo, she informed.

The zoological park already houses 80 bird species, four lions and as many tigers at the safari. And come November 1, the full-fledged zoo will be the new addition to the zoological park, which is close to the Unesco World Heritage site Hampi and Tungabhadra dam. Once the zoo becomes functional, Vajpayee zoological park will see a surge in the visitors.