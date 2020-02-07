ATI designs full-fledged training module for disabled officers

The Administrative Training Institute (ATI), the apex training institute, is all set to launch the country’s first-ever fully-fledged specially designed training module for the government employees with disabilities.

ATI Mysuru, headed by Director General Kapil Mohan, has roped in five organisations, including EnAble India, a non-profit organisation working for the economic independence and dignity of persons with a disability, to design the modules, which enhance disabled employees capacity, transforms knowledge and skills into practice.

The training modules comprise 65% theory and 35% practical. Practical sessions include visits to villages, hamlets, training through music and skits. The trekking programme designed for the visually challenged is unique and the trainers will be made to move around on their own, without the assistance of others.

New module

Disabled employees under 21 different categories can be trained with the new module. Until now, no special training is designed for disabled employees of the government. No ATIs in the country has specially dedicated modules to impart training for the special officer.

ATI Mysuru is the first in the country to introduce the model, said ATI Joint Director (Training) V Bhagyalakshmi. ATI and EnAble India entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 5.

According to her, the state has a total of 13,463 officials with disabilities. Except for a few officials of the Treasury Department, no others have undergone special training. The two percent state government jobs are reserved for persons with disabilities since 2006, but, there was no special training programme. “We have prepared 75% work and still exploring the programmes,” she said, adding that eight weeks programme for ‘A’ and ‘B’ group visually challenged officials have been planned as a pilot project.

The different modules of training programmes for ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ cadre of employees with different disabilities be designed by EnAble India with the involvement of ATI designated faculties and staff. Similarly, the inclusion of programmes for the specific department, disability component, and a special one-day training package will also be designed.

Communication

The ATI also planned a programme to sensitise the normal officials about approaching the officials with disabilities. The JD said, “In many cases, the normal persons fail to communicate with disabled people and it is much needed to sensitise normal officers. The programme will be conducted through ATI’s Centre for Social Justice and Equality.”

The JD also said the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities has asked for 80 different programmes for disabled officials through District Training Institutes and ATI.