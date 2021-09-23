Attack on scribe: Congress demands action

Congress MLAs on Wednesday demanded the state government to initiate immediate action in the assault case of a journalist in Mysuru. This was an incident in Mysuru where Mohammed Safdar Kaiser, editor of an Urdu local ‘The Daily Kausar’ was attacked while he was covering a protest by the Hindu Jagran Vedike.

“No FIR has been registered till now. This is nothing but hooliganism on part of those who assaulted him,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah charged. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured to look into the incident.