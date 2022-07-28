Attempts on to frame me: DKS

Attempts on to frame me: DKS

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 03:01 ist
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said attempts were being made to "frame" him even as he is slated to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday. 

"If I have not done any mistake, then (Goddess Chamundeshwari) will protect me. Some people have desires. Various conspiracies are being hatched to frame me. They're not sparing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Will they spare me?" he told reporters. Shivakumar said he is going to New Delhi on Friday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
dk shivakumar
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

 