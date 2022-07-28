Attempts on to frame me: DKS

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said attempts were being made to "frame" him even as he is slated to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday.

"If I have not done any mistake, then (Goddess Chamundeshwari) will protect me. Some people have desires. Various conspiracies are being hatched to frame me. They're not sparing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Will they spare me?" he told reporters. Shivakumar said he is going to New Delhi on Friday.