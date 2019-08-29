August 31 last date for KSOU admissions

Admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and other diploma and certificate courses for the 2019-20 academic year at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Mysore will end on August 31.

Interested and eligible candidates can approach the regional centre of KSOU located at Malleswaram in Bengaluru. In a press communication, the regional director Dr Lokesh R said, "There will be a 25% discount in the tuition fee for women candidates with BPL card. Interested candidates can call 080-23448811, 9844506629."