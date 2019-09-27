‘Auradkar panel report will be implemented soon’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Auradkar Committee report on the wage revision of police personnel would be implemented at the earliest.

Bommai, who visited the district for the first time after taking charge as district in-charge minister, told mediapersons that the implementation of report was being considered seriously.

The Cabinet has approved the report in two phase. Earlier, jail authorities and fire personnel were not included in the first phase. The Cabinet later approved the inclusion of jail and fire personnel. Some clarifications have been sought from the finance department, he added. “The clarifications are awaited and once they are received, the report will be implemented”.

On the controversy surrounding the phone-tapping of a seer, he said he can not reveal anything on the issue.

“CBI is in-charge of investigation and all related information will be given by SIT to CBI.” He said that however phone-tapping was an offence when it comes to the privacy of any individual. On former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation that BJP had influenced the postponing of bypolls, he said, “Accusations are baseless.”