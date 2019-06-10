Authority to oversee industrial estates in state

Urban Development Minister U T Khader said the state government has decided to establish an industrial township authority to oversee industrial estates across the state.

“An amendment will be introduced to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976 and it will be placed for approval in the coming sessions of the Legislative Assembly,” Khader told reporters here. At present, the management of industrial estates comes under urban local bodies. Infrastructure and other facilities, along with other regulations, will be the onus of Industrial Township Authority, once it becomes a reality.

Khader said the establishment of the industrial township authority is a long-pending demand. The issue will be finalised after a meeting with Industries minister.

The authority will comprise eight members - government-nominated and also those from the urban development department, KCCI and industrialists. Under the new amendment, 30% of the taxes from industries will go to the government (ULBs) and the rest 70% to the authority, he added.

The minister said that the public works, revenue and the police departments have been given clear directions to take stern action against illegal sand miners and transporters.