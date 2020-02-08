Auto mechanic's daughter emerges golden girl at VTU convocation

The 19th convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on Saturday saw Mahima S Rao, the daughter of an auto mechanic and the civil engineering student of St Joseph College of Engineering, Mangaluru, steal the limelight clinching a good haul of 13 gold medals.

Mahima received her medals from National Board of Accreditation Chairperson Prof K K Aggarwal to loud applause from the gathering.

Her father Satyasai Rao is an auto mechanic in Kasargod, mother Sridevi is a homemaker.

Sharing her joy with DH, Mahima credited her feat to her parents' sacrifice. "My father has struggled a lot to help me pursue engineering education. I am happy for I didn't let his sacrifices go waste."

"I was hoping that she would secure a rank, but certainly not these many medals. I am very happy for her, a beaming Satyasai Rao told DH.

Mahima has a KDA award for completing her SSLC with A+ grade in Kannada medium and a Vidwath degree in Bharatanatyam.

Sanmati excels in Mechanical Engg

They say mechanical engineering course is not for girls. If so, then this girl from small town has breached it in a big way.

Sanmati S Patil, a native of Ranebennur in Haveri district, has plucked a total of 11 medals. A student of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering, Moodbidri, Sanmati attributed her success to hard work and the regular revisions of topics taught in class.

Daughter of Srikanth, a college principal, and Madhuri, a lawyer, Sanmati is currently working in a private company in Bengaluru.