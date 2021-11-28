Award in memory of Prof Hema Ramachandran

The Indian Physics Association (IPA) has set up the Hema Ramachandran Lectureship Award, a biennial prize in memory of the renowned scientist.

Hema (1962-2020), also an excellent teacher and mentor, started her work at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, and moved to the Raman Research Institute.

The award, supported by a generous endowment made by her husband G P Ramachandran, consists of a silver medal, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

IPA president and director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research S Ramakrishnan said the award will recognise innovations in an experimental area of the physical sciences, preferably resulting in a patent application or a specific product or process.

He said the award will be open to all Indian researchers under the age of 60 years working in India and affiliated to Indian institutions, with a preference for young researchers, especially women.

The IPA had organised a special memorial lecture by prominent neurosurgeon Dr Ravi Gopal Varma to mark her first death anniversary on November 24.