Azure Power inks deal with state govt

Renewable energy firm Azure Power said on Thursday that it has inked an agreement with the state government to develop solar, wind and hybrid energy projects aggregating 1,700 MW capacity with a total investment commitment of Rs 13,300 crore.

The expression of interest was signed at the Windergy India 2022 event between Azure Power and Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) G Kumar Naik.

Azure Power owns and operates close to 2,900 MW of renewable energy assets across India and has a significant presence in Karnataka, according to a statement.

"The state has been at the forefront of clean energy adoption and has one of the highest installed renewable energy capacity in the country. This EoI strengthens our commitment to develop high performing grid scale renewable energy assets in the state and contribute towards India’s decarbonization journey," Azure Power CFO Pawan Kumar Agrawal said.

