B C Patil & Banakar are my two eyes: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday acted as a bridge between the disqualified Congress MLA B C Patil and the BJP ticket aspirant for Hirekerur Assembly bypoll U B Banakar.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Rs 121 crore works in Hirekerur constituency, the chief minister said, "B C Patil and U B Banakar are my two eyes. The jodettu (a pair of bullocks) will be a formidable force in Hirekerur."

Yediyurappa added, "U B Banakar has reposed faith in me. I will not let him down."

Disqualified Congress MLA B C Patil narrated the ordeal of the disqualified MLAs citing an episode from Bhagavata Purana, The state politics witnessed a Samudra Manthan in 2018. Congress and JD(S) forged an alliance to form a coalition government. The Asuras of the coalition government gave away all Amrutha (the nector of immortality) to four to five districts. Before they wreck the state, we (rebels) consumed poison, turned Vishakanthas to free the state from the Asuras."

"A few people have criticised me saying I am corrupt, sold myself for cash. Yes, Yediyurappa had given me Rs 250 crore. It was not bribe money. It was given for the all-round development of my constituency. I have filled 185 lakes/ponds in the taluk using that money," Patil said.