B C Patil refutes Hariprasad's allegations

Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Monday refuted allegations made by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad that BJP leaders of BJP consumed drug opium. "If he has seen the leaders consuming the contraband, why didn't he speak earlier?" he questioned.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said making baseless allegations are not acceptable.

Patil also demanded to know who was responsible for the violence in Bengaluru recently and with whom are the anti-nationals associated with.

"Congress leaders do not have any right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the centre. Its own leaders have stated that the party will have to remain in the opposition for the next 50 years," he stated.

Regarding allegations that it has become a fashion for BJP to target minorities, he said, "We target none."

On the allegations made by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy that drug mafia facilitated the formation of the BJP government in the state, Patil said the Kumaraswamy, did not take action against drug mafia while in office and has become a seasonal politician, who speaks of liquor when liquor cases come to the fore and has been now spoken about drug mafia.

"We don't know why did Kumaraswamy keep quiet for a year? If he had documents and evidence, they should have been given to the government," he added.

He said, "Sandalwood, Bollywood and all other woods have drug links. Investigations against drug mafia are in progress."