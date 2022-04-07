B M Patil college launches classes for Ukraine-returnee students

B M Patil college starts classes for Ukraine-returnees

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  Apr 07 2022, 22:44 ist
  updated: Apr 08 2022, 03:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shri B M Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre here on Thursday launched classes for medical students returning from Ukraine due to war and China in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 cases.

A total of 22 students, including 17 from institutions in Ukraine (eight from the first year, seven from the second year and two from the third year) and five from China (three from the second year and two from the third year) have enrolled themselves with the institution. 

“Though the Central and the state governments have promised to support the students who returned from war-hit Ukraine, a clear policy is yet to be introduced. Confusion prevails among students due to lack of clarity. We will implement measures to facilitate these students to continue education in the college,” the BLDE (Deemed to be University) chancellor M B Patil told students and parents who met him seeking assistance to continue their education.

Patil added,” Separate classes will be engaged for those who have returned from Ukraine and China.” 

