B R Hill temple closed for three days from Jan 14

Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple in Yalandur taluk, which used to draw thousands of devotees during the Sankranthi festival, has been closed for the visitors for three days, from January 14 to 16, in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Chikkarathotsava (Car festival), used to be conducted on the third day of Sankranthi every year. But, after the temple was closed for renovation in 2017, rathotsava and other sevas have been stopped. But, the devotees, following the tradition used to visit the temple during the Sankranthi and pay their obeisance. Around 20,000 people visited the temple during the Sankranthi in 2020.

As more than 10,000 people were expected to visit the temple on Sankranti day, the authorities have decided to restrict the entry of devotees for three days, as a precautionary measure, in the wake of Covid pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued orders that except officials on government duty, elected representatives, all others are restricted from visiting the temple for three days.