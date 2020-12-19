B S Yediyurappa will stay as Karnataka CM, asserts BJP

Putting all speculation at rest, the BJP top brass on Friday said B S Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister and there is no question of leadership change in Karnataka.

“Yediyurappa is doing excellent work. The party is happy with his performance. There is no question of removing him from Chief Ministership,” Arun Singh, BJP national General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, told DH.

“Under Yediyurappa’s leadership, the BJP won two Assembly bypoll seats and some seats in the Legislative Council polls. The BJP will definitely put up a good performance in the ongoing panchayat elections also. I am confident that in the coming Assembly bypolls or Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll, the BJP will continue its victory march under Yediyurappa’s leadership,” Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Singh also dismissed as rumours reports of discontentment brewing among legislators against the CM.

“Nobody has complained to me against Yediyurappa so far. Though a few state leaders met me in Delhi last month, none of them expressed any grouse against the CM,” he said.

On the delay in Cabinet expansion, he said, “BJP national president J P Nadda has contracted Covid-19. Once he recovers, the CM and I will discuss the issue with him and take a decision.”

“The BJP central leadership is keen on an early approval for the Cabinet rejig. There is no ambiguity about it,” he said.

Singh also denied that he has received a complaint against Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra’s alleged interference in the administration.

“I have not heard any complaint that Vijayendra or any member of the CM’s family is interfering in the administration,” he said.

“To strengthen the organisation, I will tour the state. Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit the state,” Singh said.