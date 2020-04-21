Baby showers for migrant labourer women performed

Baby showers for migrant labourer women held

DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 21 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 21:26 ist
Women police personnel perform Aarthi to the expecting mothers in Tumakuru on Tuesday. DH Photo.

The taluk administration held a baby shower for five migrant labourer expecting mothers currently housed at the Hanumanthapura hostel.  

Woman police personnel performed Aarathi to them and taluk level officials presided over the function.  

These women are among the 316 migrant labourers who have come from various districts in search of work.

They were picked up by the administration and housed in the hostel when they were found walking back home due to the lockdown. Arrangements were made to take these women back home. 

 

