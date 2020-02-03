‘Balancing reservoirs across state’

The government is contemplating construction of balancing reservoirs across the state in order to make optimum use of water in the reservoirs.

Minor Irrigation Minister Madhuswamy said that as much as 780 tmc water had flown out of the dams this year “The state could have had water for two years if this water was utilised properly. Hence, balancing reservoirs will be constructed across the state in the coming days for efficient utilisation of this water,” Madhuswamy said.