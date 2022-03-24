Ban on Muslim vendors echoes in Council

The state government reiterated its stand of having little say over ban on Muslim vendors during festivals or fairs around temples.

MLC C M Ibrahim, who raised the issue during the Zero Hour, said that this was the first time Muslim vendors were faced with the prohibition. “Vendors from the community are prevented from setting up stalls even at Bappanaadu Temple, which is said to be a constructed by a Muslim,” he said.

Responding to the same, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said that temple authorities were citing rules framed under Religious Endowment Act, 2002 to implement the ban on vendors near temple premises.

“If the vendors are prevented from selling their wares beyond the temple premises, then the government can take action,” he said.

