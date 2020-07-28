Ban on tourist stay in Kodagu lifted

The resorts, homestays, hotels and lodges in Kodagu will be open for tourists from Wednesday as the district administration has relaxed the restrictions on hospitality sector. However, visit to Abbey Falls, Raja Seat, Irpu Falls and other tourist spots is banned.

Tourism activities were banned in the district during the lockdown imposed for curbing the spread of Covid-19. Though hospitality sector was opened for tourists after the unlock, the district administration banned tourist stay in homestays and resorts after Covid cases went up in the district.

An order issued by the deputy commissioner said that visitors from other districts should not travel to any place in the district without proper reason. Further, visitors from other states and foreign countries shall have to be in quarantine for 14 days compulsorily. The tourists can stay only in the registered homestays.

Meanwhile, Mysuru deputy commisioner Abhiram G Sankar said that restrictions on tourists visiting HD Kote and surrounding areas have been withdrawn, with effect from July 24. "In accordance with a recent government order, it is decided to restart activities in areas outside containment zones," he said.