Bandh won’t impact Karnataka, says CM

The Bharat Bandh called on Wednesday will not have any impact on the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

“Life will be normal in all cities, especially Bengaluru. There’ll be no obstruction to daily work,” Yediyurappa said. “Schools and colleges will function as usual and

even transport services will be available,” he added.

“The police will initiate strict action against those who force commercial establishments to shut shop,” he said. “Those who have called for this bandh should know that the Supreme Court has said in the past that bandhs are anti-people,” he asserted. “I appeal to people that they should go about their life in peace.”

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is the Transport minister, warned the state road transport corporation employees of wage cuts and disciplinary action if they participate in the bandh. “The government will not hesitate in acting against those who pelt stones to damage public property, especially buses,” he said. Transport corporations are listed under ‘essential government services’ and no employee can skip work, he added.

‘SC rider on bandh’

Revenue Minister R Ashoka too played down the bandh. “Both Supreme Court and High Court have expressed reservation over such shutdowns. Many organisations have not extended support to the bandh call

given by the trade unions,” he said.

“We’re not against any protests and will provide security if anyone wants to demonstrate at designated spots. But since there is no widespread support for the bundh, the situation will be normal in Karnataka,” he said.