Bandipur corridor: Centre rejects Kerala's fresh plea

The Centre has rejected Kerala’s fresh plea for an elevated highway on NH 766 (old number 212), passing through the Bandipur tiger reserve.

In reply to a recent letter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing concern over the suggestion to strengthen the alternative route passing through forest area, Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar said that though the alternative route comprising NH 275 and state highway 90 also passed through forest area, but it was not a critical tiger habitat.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority was initiating steps to strengthen the alternative route as per the recent directive of the Supreme Court, which also suggested permanent closure of NH 212 in the long run.

Javadekar said that the suggestion for elevated road through the core tiger habitat of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve was already discussed at length by the committee of secretaries chaired by the Cabinet secretary and decided to maintain status quo on night time traffic restriction.

A section of environmentalists were strongly opposing Kerala’s persistent demand for elevated highway, while a section of local people of Wayanad in North Kerala were strongly pressing for lifting the night traffic ban.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is Wayanad MP, too had assured to address the concern of the people over night traffic ban.