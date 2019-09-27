Bandipur: Kerala to further push for easing traffic

Arjun Raghunath, DH News Service, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 27 2019, 21:59pm ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2019, 22:02pm ist
A file picture of an elephant crossing the road through Bandipur National Park even as vehicles pass through. The movement of vehicles on the stretch has been banned during night. DH Photo

The Kerala government will be further pushing the Centre for easing traffic restrictions along Bandpur highway connecting Kerala and Karanataka.

According to sources, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is going to New Delhi next week, would be holding discussions with Union minsters in this regard.

Kerala government was totally opposed to the Supreme Court’s suggestion that NH-766 passing through Bandipur tiger reserve could be permanently shut once the alternative route via NH 212, which also connects Kerala and Karnataka, was developed.

C K Saseendran, MLA of Kalpetta in Wayanad, told DH that the proposal for a total shutdown of Bandipur route would cause severe inconvenience to the people of Wayanad. “The night traffic ban is already causing much inconvenience. Hence the Kerala government will further press the Centre for elevated highway,” he said.

Meanwhile, a letter sent by Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar the other day rejecting a fresh request of Kerala chief minister for elevated highway on NH 766 further aggravated protests in Wayanad. Various political parties staged demonstrations at Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday evening.

An indefinite strike was on at Bathery over the issue under the banner of an action committee.

