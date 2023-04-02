Banking on Hindutva will boomerang on the BJP: RVD

Veteran Congressman and 8-time MLA R V Deshpande, best known for his tenure as Karnataka’s industries minister for three terms, talks to R Shrinidhi about the upcoming elections, ethics and post-poll alliances. Excerpts:

What do you say to BJP’s claims of having played a major role in bringing industries to the state?

Karnataka witnessed stupendous growth when Congress was in power. Major players like Toyota, Tata Marcopolo, S Kumars and TVS Suzuki set up their manufacturing units outside Bengaluru. These units generated employment for locals and gave rise to vendors and ancillary industries. The claims that BJP has generated over 18 lakh jobs in the industrial sector are bogus. I challenge the government to come out with figures on record to support their claims.

Will the Hindutva issue work in favour of the BJP, particularly in the coastal belt?

I’m a proud Hindu, but it does not mean suppressing other communities. As to whether dividing society is in the national interest, BJP has been playing the Hindutva card to cover up its failures. Society is expecting political parties to deliver good governance, create employment and solve problems. Banking on Hindutva will boomerang on the BJP in this election.

Do ethical values still have a place in present-day politics?

Values in politics are deteriorating. This erosion of ethical values is not confined to one party. It’s there across the spectrum. We are there, in our own way, trying our best to serve the people. I have seen the good old days working with leaders like Ramakrishna Hegde.

In 2018, no party won a clear majority. Was it justified for Congress to tie up with JD(S)?

Character and integrity need to be part of politics. But today, very few people will speak about it. For everyone, the question is how to come to power. I agree there was no majority for Congress. But BJP, too, was going all out to get the support of JD(S). At that time, there was no other choice for the Congress but to approach JD(S) and form a government to keep the BJP away. The fact that the post-poll alliance did not last long should be a lesson for politicians.

What about a pre-poll alliance? Is that more preferable?

Pre-poll alliances are always received well by the electorate. They know prior to the result that two parties have joined hands and will be expecting a two-party alliance to form the government. However, it is always more desirable that the people give a clear mandate for a single party so that there will be a stable government.

How do you see the prospects of Congress in the upcoming election?

This time, Congress will get a clear mandate. People are fed up with the maladministration of the current government and are looking forward to bringing in a change.