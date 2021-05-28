Banks in Udupi to function from 8 am

Banks in Udupi to function from 8 am

Banks in Udupi district will function between 8 am and noon till June 6. The order is to enable people to visit branches of the banks to carry out their transactions during the lockdown, said Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh.

The new order has been issued after consulting the Lead District Manager. The banks will function from 8 am to 2 pm. So far, the banks were functioning from 10 am to 4 pm. The people were inconvenienced to carry out any transactions during the period due to lockdown, he said.

