Baraguru committee dropped lesson on Major Unnikrishnan?

Pro-BJP groups have started identifying mistakes and “errors” in school textbooks framed by the previous Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee.

One of the alleged errors is that the previous committee dropped a lesson on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, from the Class 8 second language Kannada textbook.

Apparently, the committee omitted the lesson titled ‘Karala Ratri’, a conversation between a teacher and a few students on the National Security Guard (NSG) operation during the 2008 attack.

“The lesson contained information on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the way he fought enemies. But, this was removed,” a BJP activist alleged on social media.

The Baraguru committee replaced ‘Karala Ratri’ lesson with one titled ‘Blood Group’, according to documents. “The earlier committee did not even realise that ‘Blood Group’ are English words and made it a lesson in the Kannada second language book,” another person wrote.

According to sources, the BJP is planning to counter the Congress by comparing textbooks revised by all the three committees - Rohith Chakrathirtha, Baraguru Ramachandrappa and G S Mudambadithaya. A campaign is likely to be launched soon.

Meanwhile, a fresh allegation against the Rohith Chakrathirtha committee has surfaced. It seems that the committee decided to “restrict” information on Siddaganga Mutt’s Shivakumara Swami and Adichunchunagiri Mutt’s Balagangadharanatha Swami in the class 6 Social Science part 1 textbook.