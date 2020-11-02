BArch aspirants cry foul, want KEA to reallocate ranks

Hundreds of parents and students, aspiring to get admission for undergraduate Architecture (BArch) courses, gathered at Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and alleged irregularities in allotting ranks on Monday.

The candidates, who have completed their PUC and appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) entrance test to get eligibility for admissions to Architecture courses, said that the authorities have done injustice to them by calculating 50% marks for those who have written JEE-BArch based on their percentile. “For those, who have written NATA, the score has been given in percentage, but for JEE-BArch students, it was in percentile. The authorities have calculated 50% marks on the percentile which is an injustice to us,” said a candidate who wrote NATA.

The KEA had announced rankings for Architecture courses on Friday almost after one-and-a-half month wait. “Though my daughter secured 96% in PUC 2 state board, the way the weightage was calculated by the KEA has caused big damage and she might not be able to get a seat on good college,” said a parent.

“As the ranking provided by KEA based on percentile to those who attempted JEE-BArch, the rankings of students who wrote NATA has gone down and they are losing seats, not for their mistake,” another parent added.

The students and parents demanded the authorities withdraw the ranks announced and reallocate by calculating based on the percentage not on percentile. “If we don’t get justice here, we will try meeting the higher education minister,” the parents said.

The KEA officials were not available for comments.