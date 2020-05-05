Barring Begum Mohalla, lockdown relaxed in Sira

Barring Begum Mohalla in Sira city, which has been sealed down, lockdown norms were relaxed in many urban and rural areas of Sira taluk on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that two Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Begum Mohalla out of which one succumbed to the pandemic. This other, his son, has recovered. Up to a 100-metre radius of the locality has been sealed down for almost two weeks.

Even though the lockdown was relaxed in many orange and green areas in the state, Sira remained in a state of lockdown till Monday. A delegation of citizens under the leadership of former minister T B Jayachandra had urged the Tahsildar Naheeda Zam Zam to relax lockdown norms.

The administration has also decided to reopen the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) market soon. It has been decided that on Monday areca and coconut sales will be allowed. On Wednesday food grains, maize, and corn; on Thursday groundnut and on Friday tamarind and tamarind seeds sales will be held. On Saturday ragi and red chilli will be sold.

Timings have been fixed for cloth shops, gold and silver showrooms, barber salons to remain open. Customers have been warned to maintain social distance. Liquor shops have been allowed to open after stock inspections by the Excise Department.