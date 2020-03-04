Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks: Congress complains to Karnataka Governor

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday withdrew its protest against the ruling BJP in the Assembly over ‘derogatory’ remarks against freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, but not before lodging a complaint with Governor Vajubhai R Vala.

A delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah met Vala and sought his intervention to get Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to expel BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his statements against Doreswamy. Yatnal called Doreswamy “a fake freedom fighter” and “an agent of Pakistan”.

The Assembly session got washed out Monday and Tuesday with the Congress seeking a discussion on Yatnal’s controversial statements. On Tuesday, Kageri passed a ruling, rejecting the demand.

“We met the Governor and apprised him of Yatnal’s derogatory statements and how they violate Articles 51A(b) and 188 of the Constitution. We asked him to give a direction to the Speaker to take action. The Governor said he will look into it,” Siddaramaiah told the Assembly.

“We have decided to take part in the proceedings by withdrawing our protest. We want to be a responsible Opposition,” he added. Earlier, BJP members lambasted the Congress for approaching the Governor with a complaint against the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council chairman K Pratapchandra Shetty decided to review a complaint by the Congress and JD(S) members, seeking a probe by the ethics committee into the slogans raised by BJP member N Ravikumar against Doreswamy.

The Opposition has demanded that Ravikumar should tender an apology. Congress’ S R Patil and JD(S)’ Basavaraj Horatti sought a probe by the ethics committee under Rule 42 of the Legislative Council for misconduct, against Ravikumar. Shetty said that a decision would be taken on the petitions soon.