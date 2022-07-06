Basavaraj Bommai asks officials to begin relief operations

In the wake of heavy rainfall throwing life out of gear in coastal and Malnad regions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue works are under way on priority and that he has directed authorities to start relief operations immediately.

"I have spoken to deputy commissioners of the rain-hit districts. Rescue works are going on. I’ve asked for relief work to be taken up," Bommai told reporters. "Heavy and non-stop rains have smashed houses, damaging properties in the coastal and Kodagu districts," he pointed out.

The chief minister said he has ordered the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for rescue operations.