Bommai mulls tough law to prevent acid attacks

Basavaraj Bommai mulls tough law to prevent acid attacks

Bommai also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all four seats in the Legislative Council elections slated for June 13

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 11 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 04:25 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that existing law would be strengthened and stringent provisions would be introduced to curb acid attacks.

“Acid attack incident in Bengaluru is a very unfortunate one. Legal experts have been asked to work towards bringing a strict law against acid attacks and to make the existing law more stringent,” he told media persons here on Saturday.

On the deaths caused by contaminated water in Raichur, he said that the government has taken this incident seriously, and the investigation is underway.

Two persons have already been suspended, and a criminal case will be filed against the culprits. Instructions have been given to collect and test water from all wards, he said.

In the wake of violent protests in several states in north India against the controversial remark by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Bommai said instructions were given to senior police officers to deploy additional forces to sensitive areas, and to talk with leaders of all communities to maintain harmony.

The situation is peaceful and under control, he added.

Bommai also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all four seats in the Legislative Council elections slated for June 13. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Acid attack

What's Brewing

Country's borders need healing, not conflict

Country's borders need healing, not conflict

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 