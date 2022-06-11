Basavaraj Bommai mulls tough law to prevent acid attacks

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that existing law would be strengthened and stringent provisions would be introduced to curb acid attacks.

“Acid attack incident in Bengaluru is a very unfortunate one. Legal experts have been asked to work towards bringing a strict law against acid attacks and to make the existing law more stringent,” he told media persons here on Saturday.

On the deaths caused by contaminated water in Raichur, he said that the government has taken this incident seriously, and the investigation is underway.

Two persons have already been suspended, and a criminal case will be filed against the culprits. Instructions have been given to collect and test water from all wards, he said.

In the wake of violent protests in several states in north India against the controversial remark by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Bommai said instructions were given to senior police officers to deploy additional forces to sensitive areas, and to talk with leaders of all communities to maintain harmony.

The situation is peaceful and under control, he added.

Bommai also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all four seats in the Legislative Council elections slated for June 13.