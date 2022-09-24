Basavaraj Bommai promises to end seizure of properties of farmers over loans

Bommai vows to end farmers' property seizure over loans

Referring to heavy rains that lashed various parts of the state recently, he said farmers have lost crops and they are in crisis

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Sirigere,
  • Sep 24 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 22:07 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised farmers that the government would amend the anti-farm laws to put an end to the seizure of farmers' houses, lands and properties by banks while recovering loans. 

He was speaking at Shivakumara Shivacharya's 30th death anniversary on the premises of Taralabalu Mutt at Sirigere village in the taluk on Saturday. He said the government would ban banks from seizing houses, properties and valuables belonging to the farming communities when they don't repay loans.

Referring to heavy rains that lashed various parts of the state recently, he said farmers have lost crops and they are in crisis. "I have learnt that banks and finance companies are trying to recover loans from them when they are in deep trouble. The government would put an end to the issuance of notice to farmers by banks with regard to seizure of properties", he promised.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the society will be in a good state when farmers are able to lead a happy life. "Farmers need not fear that banks would confiscate their properties if they fail to repay loans. The government is committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and they need not fear in this regard," he promised.

Earlier, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha & Hasiru Sene President H R Basavarajappa alleged that banks are transferring subsidies or incentives credited to the bank accounts of farmers to their loan accounts. Private finance companies are collecting exorbitant interest from them. So, the government must put an end to this, he urged.

 Sri Taralabalu Mutt Pintiff Shivamurhty Shivacharya noted that farming lands are being auctioned online without the knowledge of farmers. So the government must bring in new legislation to prevent this.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
farmers
Loans

