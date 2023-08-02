IBC to set up plant in K'taka for nearly $1 bn

Battery maker IBC to set up plant in Karnataka for nearly $1 bn

The company, which met state government officials in June, had then expressed an interest in investing on battery production in K'taka, Patil had said in a post in June.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2023, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 07:58 ist
The manufacturing facility will be spread across 100 acres in the state, Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil said in a post on messaging platform X. Credit: DH Photo

International Battery Company (IBC) has signed an investment pact worth 80 billion rupees ($971.89 million) with Karnataka to build a battery manufacturing facility, the state's minister said on Tuesday.

The manufacturing facility will be spread across 100 acres in the state, Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil said in a post on messaging platform X.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the company would manufacture lithium-ion cells at the facility.

Also Read | Foxconn proposes to set up Rs 8,800 crore manufacturing plant in Karnataka

IBC plans to begin production by 2025, Bloomberg News reported, citing Gunjan Krishna, commissioner at Karnataka's Industries and Commerce Department, adding that the private company is aiming to ramp up capacity to 10 gigawatt by 2028.

The company, which met state government officials in June, had then expressed an interest in investing on battery production in Karnataka, Patil had said in a post in June.

($1 = 82.3140 Indian rupees) 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IBC
Business News
M B Patil
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

India witnesses supermoon

India witnesses supermoon

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park

Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

A wrong that was right for the job

A wrong that was right for the job

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

DH Toon | On the hate track

DH Toon | On the hate track

 