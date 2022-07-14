BBMP ex-corporator's husband stabbed over presidentship of masjid

BBMP ex-corporator Nazima Khanam's husband Ayub Khan has died a day after being stabbed by his nephew Matheen Khan over the issue of heading a masjid committee.

Khan was admitted to a private hospital near Victoria hospital minutes after he was stabbed late Wednesday by the accused, who is now at large. He succumbed to injuries around 12.10 am when he was being shifted to Victoria hospital for further treatment. The doctors at Victoria hospital informed his family that he was brought dead.

Khanam, ex-corporator of KR Market ward, has filed a complaint with the Chamarajpet police against Matheen. She stated that her husband was into politics and the real estate business. He was president of a masjid in Tippu Nagar for the last 15 years.

The accused Matheen is Ayub's elder brother Pyaru Khan's son. He wanted to become president of the masjid under Ayub's control. Both got into arguments over the same for the past year. Six months ago, Matheen went to Ayub's house with a knife when he got the information that the latter's son may get the presidency of the masjid. No complaints were filed at the time, Khanam told police.

Matheen had told Ayub and others that he would not become president of the masjid if Ayub was alive and had threatened with dire consequences. The accused went to Ayub's house on July 12 and demanded to be made president. Ayub, his family members and locals managed to send him away from the spot, Khanam added.

Ayub was returning home around 7.25 pm after performing namaz in the masjid when Matheen stopped him and got into a heated argument. Khanam and her two sons saw Matheen fighting with Ayub carrying a knife. Before they could rescue him, Matheen had stabbed him in his abdomen once and escaped along with the knife, Khanam told police.

Ayub's body was handed over to the family after post mortem. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chamarajpet MLA visited the mortuary and consoled the family members. The Chamarajpet police have taken up the case of murder and are making efforts to nab Matheen.