B'day bash: FIR booked against MLA's followers

DHNS
DHNS, Gubbi (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 11 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 22:38 ist

CS Pura police have registered an FIR against followers of Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram who celebrated his birthday in Idaguru village in Gubbi taluk with school kids and served biryani to people on Friday. 

Police said that the trio named in the FIR are Idaguru Ravi and Rajenahalli Vasantha Kumar and Honnegowda. Police have taken up the case suo motu. 

It may be recalled that the trio had organised a birthday bash for the MLA at the Idaguru government school grounds. A video of the event went viral on social media. Ironically, the event was held with police presence on the spot. 

Notices

Inspector Ramakrishnaiah said that notices were issued to CS Pura Sub-inspector Nagaraju, a constable, and head constable too. He added that their response to the notice would be communicated to the superintendent of police. 

 

