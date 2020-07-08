Bed target increased to 30k in B’luru

Following suggestions from the Central team that home isolation of Covid-19 patients should be avoided to check community spread, the state government has told the task force to add 10,000 more beds to the present target of 20,000 beds in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday instructed setting up additional beds. An official working closely with level Covid task force said that the central team advised that the number of patients allowed home isolation should not be more than 5% to 7% of the total cases. Task force team head Rajender Kumar Kataria confirmed that the target has now been increased to 30,000 beds.