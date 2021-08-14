Beginning offline classes for 1 to 8th standard depends on feedback for classes 9 to 12: B C Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Saturday that a call on opening schools from the first standard to eighth standards will be taken based on the feedback for the classes from the ninth standard to the 12th standard which will be opened from August 23.

Speaking to media persons here, he said all preparations are being made to commence classes from the ninth standard to the 12th standard as the scourge of Covid-19 has come down drastically in most of the districts. The infections are high in some border taluks.

If opening classes delays, it will have a bearing on the future of children. Several children are already working as child labourers as schools were locked. A future course of action will be taken after observing the situation for a week, the minister explained.

Stating that more parents are in favour of beginning physical classes. Nagesh said as the government has taken all precautionary measures, the parents should send their wards to the school without any fear. Both offline and online teaching modes will be in force, he added.