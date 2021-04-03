BEL pays second interim dividend of Rs 174 crore to Centre

BEL pays second interim dividend of Rs 174 cr to Centre

  • Apr 03 2021, 06:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 06:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has paid a second interim dividend of 140% on its paid-up capital to the Government of India for the financial year 2020-21.

M V Gowtama, chairman and managing director, BEL, presented the second interim dividend cheque for Rs 174,43,63,569.20, payable on the shares held by the President of India, to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on March 30. 

BEL has declared 140% per cent as the second interim dividend (Rs 1.40 per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2020– 21. 

Bharat Electronics Limited

