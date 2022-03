SpiceJet on Sunday launched a direct flight between Belagavi and New Delhi. The flight will leave Delhi at 6.05 am and reach Belagavi at 8.45 am. In the return direction, it will depart Belagavi at 9.15 am and reach Delhi at 11.45 am. The service is available daily.

Earlier, the service was available twice a week.

