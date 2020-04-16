Belagavi district sees record 17 cases in single day

Belagavi district reported a record 17 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike by a district in the state. New cases spurred the district tally to 36.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, Hirebagewadi in Belagavi taluk reported 8 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including five women and a girl. Kuduchi in Raibag taluk saw seven people, including one each from Vijayapura, Goa and Miraj, contract the virus while Sankeshwar and Yellur in Belagavi taluk reported one case each.

As many as six of the eight persons from Hirebagewadi, who tested positive, are contacts of Patient 224, a Nizamuddin returnee. Four persons from Raibag taluk are in touch with Patient 245 while another two persons are in contact with Patient 225.

The district authorities have begun the onerous task of tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the infected and placing them under quarantine. Throat swab sample of several contacts have been drawn and sent to the designated labs for examination, Health department source said. All the infected are admitted to BIMS.

Six of family test +ve

A total of seven people from two families in Chapparband Galli of Vijayapura tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the district count to 17.

A family of six, including a 12-year-old boy, contracted the virus. Apart from the boy, two women, aged 55 and 70, a 37-year-old man and two elderly men also tested positive for the virus. All six infected are primary contacts of Patient 221, a woman.

A one-and-a-half-years-old girl, a primary contact of Patients 228 and 232, is also infected with Covid-19.

Both the families have contracted coronavirus during their visit to Maharashtra, recently, said Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil.

Second case in Gadag

Gadag saw its second confirmed case on Thursday. Throat swab sample of a 59-year-old woman, a resident of Ranganwadi in the town, returned positive for novel coronavirus. The woman was a contact of Patient 166, a 80-year-old woman with no travel history, who died of heart attack on April 8.

Throat swab samples of primary and secondary contacts of the deceased woman have been sent for examination.