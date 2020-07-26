Belagavi hospital rampage: 11 accused test Covid-19 +ve

Belagavi hospital rampage: 11 accused test Covid-19 positive

DHNS 
DHNS , Belagavi ,
  • Jul 26 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 05:03 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Eleven of the 15 people arrested in connection with setting an ambulance on fire at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Eleven of the accused have tested positive. But they are asymptomatic. Therefore, they will be provided treatment by isolating them in the prison,” a senior official of Bims said.

The relatives of a patient, who died of respiratory problem, went on rampage at Bims on Wednesday night and set an ambulance on fire. The APMC Police in the city arrested 15 people in this connection and they had been remanded in judicial custody.

The throat swabs of the accused were extracted for Covid-19 test before shifting them to Hindalaga prison.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BIMS Hospital
Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

 