Belagavi hospital rampage: 11 accused test +ve

DHNS 
DHNS , Belagavi ,
  • Jul 26 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 22:20 ist

Eleven of the 15 people arrested in connection with setting an ambulance on fire at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (Bims) have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Eleven of the accused have tested positive. But they are asymptomatic. Therefore, they will be provided treatment by isolating them in the prison,” a senior official of Bims said.

The relatives of a patient, who died of respiratory problem, went on rampage at Bims on Wednesday night and set an ambulance on fire. The APMC Police in the city arrested 15 people in this connection and they had been remanded in judicial custody.

The throat swabs of the accused were extracted for Covid test before shifting them to Hindalaga prison.

