Belagavi hospital that disposed foetuses in drain identified, sealed

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked officials to seal the premises of Venkatesh Maternity and Scanning Centre at Mudalagi town in the district after the hospital management, during inquiry, accepted that its staff disposed the foetuses found in the 'nallah'.

A total of seven foetuses—including five-month-old and seven-month-old ones—were found disposed under a bridge across the drain, adjacent to the bus stand, in Mudalagi town on Friday, creating panic and enraging residents.

District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Koni told DH on Saturday that during inquiry, Dr Veena Kanakareddy and Dr Srinivas Kanakreddy of Venkatesh Maternity and Scanning Centre in Mudalagi accepted that the foetuses disposed in the nallah were from their hospital.