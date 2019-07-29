Belagavi receives bountiful showers

Heavy showers battered Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri districts while parts of Uttara Kannada, including Karwar and Sirsi, received moderate rain on Monday.

Incessant showers continued to lash Khanapur taluk, including Khanapur, Kanakumbi, Jamboti, Nagaragali, Bhimgad and Londa. The region has been experiencing downpour for the past three days.

Kankumbi forest area has been receiving an average of 10 cm rain for the past three days. Copious rain has increased the inflow in Malaprabha, Mahadayi, Pandari, Kalasa-Bhanduri and in several streams.

With South Maharashtra witnessing a deluge, water level in Krishna, its tributaries Vedganga and Doodhganga has gone up.

The in flow into Krishna on Monday stood at 98,335 cusecs after a staggering 84,255 cusecs were released downstream at Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra. Three low-lying bridges in Chikkodi taluk continued to remain underwater.

Belagavi city also received moderate to heavy showers intermittently.

Spells of moderate to heavy rain lashed Hubballi-Dharwad through the day on Monday. Kalaburagi city and Kalagi experienced drizzle while overcast conditions prevailed over many parts of the district.

Almatti canal breach

Crops on 20 acres were damaged following a breach in Almatti Left Bank Canal near Nalatwad in Vijayapura district on Monday.