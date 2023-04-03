Belur car festival: 'Quran can be recited near temple steps'

The Department of Religious Endowment has issued orders that 'Quran' can be recited during Sri Chennakeshava Swamy Rathotsava at Belur, as per the tradition, by standing near the steps of the temple instead of reciting it in front of the chariot, said Temple Executive Officer Vidyullatha.
It may be mentioned that the department had deputed a senior Agama pandit, Vijay Kumar, to the temple in Belur on March 30, following protest by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against reciting 'Quran' during the annual car festival.
Kumar submitted a report after taking stock of the situation and verifying the temple manual. Based on the report, the department issued orders on Monday, she added.
"We invite Sirkaji to accept the temple's honours and offer Quran recital during the rathotsava, as per the tradition followed since years and mentioned in the temple manual," Vidyullatha said.
