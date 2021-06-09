Bengaluru doctor awarded MBE in United Kingdom

Dr Ananda Giri Shankar, a public health doctor hailing from Bengaluru and working in the United Kingdom, has been awarded an honorary Membership of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The award will be handed over to him by the Queen of England in recognition of his work in fighting Covid as the Incident Director of Public Health Wales. Dr Shankar moved to the UK in 2005, after completing his MBBS and MD at the KIMS, Bengaluru. He completed his training in public health and went on to become the Interim Deputy Director of Health Protection for Public Health before joining Public Health Wales in 2016.

His areas of medical expertise include control of communicable diseases, vaccine-preventable diseases, research and development, among many others. Speaking to DH, Dr Shankar said he has a strong connection with the city. “I spent the first 30 years of my life in Bengaluru, which I visit every year.”

“The award is a great privilege. For the past 14 months, I have been responsible for keeping an overview of the progression of the pandemic. I have also been in touch with the Welsh ministers and governments constantly.”