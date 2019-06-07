Bengaluru-Mysuru flight launched

The second regular flight service from Mysuru began on Friday.

Under Regional air connectivity scheme Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, launched an ATR 72 flight. District in-charge minister G T Devegowda flagged off the flight with 48 passengers on board. The new flight leaves Bengaluru at 10.30 am and reaches Mysuru at 11.25 am. In the return direction, it leaves Mysuru at 12 noon and reaches Bengaluru at 12.55 pm.

Air Alliance will operate five days a week, except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with special economy seats at Rs 1,365, super value economy class ticket at Rs 1,589, initially.

The airport seems to get busier as Alliance Air has plans to launch flights to Goa and Kochi in the first week of July.